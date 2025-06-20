Angels Manager Says Team Has No Issue Sending Christian Moore Back to Triple-A If He Struggles
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington said No. 1 prospect Christian Moore could go back to Triple-A Salt Lake if he is unable to contribute at the major league level.
“Need, and contribute,” Washington said of the criteria he and other prospects must check off before receiving a quick call-up. “He’s on the rollercoaster, and we put him there. If he comes here and he fails, we’re gonna send him back. No big deal.”
The Angels called Moore up last Friday, and he made his debut the same day against the Baltimore Orioles. He went hitless in the series against Baltimore, ending 0-for-6 with a walk, but got his first hit against the New York Yankees on Monday.
Moore is 3-for-18 in the big leagues so far, and is yet to record a home run or RBI. In Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees, he went 1-for-3 with a single. His only extra-base hit was his first MLB knock, which was a triple.
The Angels will likely have faith in the second baseman for a little longer, as they have recently put young players on a fast track to the majors and kept them up while they develop.
The 22-year-old has shown promise in the minors this season, so it's no wonder the Angels wanted him with the team so early.
He struggled in Double-A to begin the year, posting an OPS of just .665 with one home run and 14 runs batted in through 34 games. The Angels took a chance and promoted their top prospect to Triple-A, where he flourished.
He had a .350 batting average through 20 games, hitting four home runs and driving home 18 runs with a .999 OPS before his call up.
The Angels will hope the second baseman's numbers trend up before they need to discuss sending him down, as a series win against the AL East's leaders put them back in the race for an AL Wild Card spot.
The Halos are two games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who currently hold the final spot. Their next chance to gain some ground is against the AL West-leading Houston Astros in a three-game series which starts Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
