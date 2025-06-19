Angels vs Yankees Enters Yet Another Delay on Thursday
The Los Angeles Angels' series finale with the New York Yankees was delayed for a second time Thursday due to rainy weather.
The most recent delay came in the bottom of the eighth inning with nobody out as the tarp was put on the field at Yankee Stadium. The Angels are trailing the Yankees 5-3.
With a win over the Bronx Bombers Thursday, the Angels would secure the first sweep of the Yankees in a four-game set for the first time in franchise history. Of the Angels' four hits today, three of them have been solo home runs from Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, and Mike Trout.
Angels pitching coach Barry Enright was visibly frustrated with the umpire before the delay, and it appears it could have been due to Aaron Judge getting a piece of the ball on a two-strike swing yet running to first.
The game was previously paused during the second inning, when the Angels led 2-1. Adell hit his ninth home run of the month off Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon to put the Halos ahead.
While the tarp was out, the grounds crew quickly removed it as the rain suddenly ceased in only a matter of minutes. Tyler Anderson gave up back-to-back homers to Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt in the second soon after the game was resumed following the first delay.
