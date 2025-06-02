Angels Manager Sets Guidelines for Mike Trout Following Return
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout is fresh off the injured list, returning from a one-month layoff due to a knee injury.
The Angels have sorely missed Trout's production and power, serving as a key and consistent bat for most of his career.
More news: Yankees Urged to Trade for Angels' $5 Million Breakout Player in Blockbuster Move
His start to the season was not great, struggling to make quality contact, but he still has game-changing power and a ton of experience to help develop the younger players on the roster.
Trout has had a record of knee issues, having multiple surgeries throughout his career. The most recent season of his career has been marred by injuries, seemingly picking up a new injury constantly.
Given his injury issues, the team has been carefully handling his rehabilitation, slowly ramping up the intensity of his practice.
He is set to play DH for the time being until he can regularly get his feel for fielding again. There is another compromise that Trout has made to his game since coming back: being less aggressive on the basepaths.
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Angels manager Ron Washington does not want Trout stealing bases, considering that he initally was injured will running down a ball to first base.
There is still expected to be some remaining pain from the knee injury, though Trout expects to be able to handle it.
“Bone bruises are tricky,” Trout said. “I know I’m gonna be sore, but I can deal with it.”
Trout was set to come back against the Boston Red Sox, the team's series after the Cleveland Guardians, but he felt good after his workout on Wednesday at Angel Stadium and decided that he was ready to come back for the Cleveland series.
“I think I came out of it the other day good,” Trout told Fletcher.
“Wasn’t too sore or anything. I’m gonna go out there and have some good at-bats. Just itching to get out there. … I was getting antsy. I knew I was close.”
The Angels went slightly above .500 without Trout, hovering near an even record. They are only 4.5 games back of the AL wild card, and the team will need Trout to stay healthy if they want to have a chance at making the playoffs.
More news: Angels Outfielder Reveals Mike Trout's Influence on Him: 'It's Been Unbelievable'
Angels Officially Release Former All-Star After Disappointing Season
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.