Angels Officially Release Former All-Star After Disappointing Season
The Los Angeles Angels officially released shortstop Tim Anderson Thursday after designating him for assignment Wednesday.
Anderson had a rough season in his short time with the Halos, batting .205 through 31 games with an OPS+ of 44. He struggled to find power with the Halos — tallying just three extra-base hits in 90 plate appearances — and struck out nearly 10 times for every walk he drew.
More news: Angels Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Friday’s Series Opener vs Guardians
The Angels signed Anderson to a minor league contract Feb. 4, and selected his contract for the Opening Day roster. He had been without a team since the Miami Marlins released him in July 2024. His 28 OPS+ with the Marlins was the lowest among position players with a minimum of 100 plate appearances.
“I can’t say get back to the player I was because it could be different,” Anderson said before the season. “But [I want to] just really get back to enjoying the game.
“Stepping away for that long, which I never had, definitely made me appreciate the moment. It definitely made me miss it. It definitely brought back the hunger. Definitely made me come up with how I want to go about it this way.”
Before his unsuccessful spells with the Angels and Marlins, Anderson was a top talent for the Chicago White Sox. He made his debut for the South Siders in 2016, and stayed with them through the 2023 season, after which he elected free agency.
He made back-to-back All-Star games in 2021 and 2022, and won a batting title in 2019, leading MLB with a .335 batting average.
More news: Angels Manager Reveals Role for New $33 Million Reliever in Bullpen
Anderson suffered a mix of injuries in 2022 and 2023, keeping him off the field for extensive periods of time and limiting his playing abilities.
Many fans link those injuries, as well as an on-field scuffle with the Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez for which Anderson was suspended six games, as the beginning of the All-Star's decline. Anderson is yet to hit a home run in MLB since his brawl with Ramirez in August 2023.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.