Angels Outfielder Reveals Mike Trout's Influence on Him: 'It's Been Unbelievable'
Taylor Ward's hottest month of the 2025 season has coincided with Mike Trout's coldest.
Trout didn't have a chance to get hot before his balky left knee landed him on the injured list. He was finally activated on May 30 after missing a month.
Meanwhile, Ward rebounded from a slow start. His slash line stood at .172/.215/.352 on May 3. Since then, it's .281/.330/.685. His 1.015 in that span is the eighth-best in baseball among players with at least 90 plate appearances.
Monday, Ward was chosen American League Player of the Week. In a follow-up interview with MLB Network, he talked about the influence Trout has had on his career since his 2018 debut.
"It's been unbelievable," Ward said of Trout. "Especially now. I feel like early on in my outfield career, any questions I had, I'd ask him. He's the man out there. It's always good to pick his brain."
Ward, 31, has been praised for his aesthetically pleasing swing, one that he revamped dramatically after his time at Fresno State.
Ward praised Trout for his swing, one that led him to win three MVP awards, nine Silver Slugger Awards, and make 10 American League All-Star teams.
"I think he has one of the most beautiful swings in the game," Ward said of Trout. "Watching his cage work, his BP, and when he goes out here at nigh and does it, it's just incredible. I'm very fortunate to have a friend like him and a teammate like him."
Trout has played 296 of a possible 704 games since 2021, making the old cliché about "being a good teammate" arguably Trout's most valuable role on the Angels. Based on Ward's comments, it sounds as if Trout is excelling in that role, too.
The Angels signed Trout to a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in March 2019, at the time the richest contract in baseball history. He still has six years and $212.7 million left on the contract, including this season.
Prior to the injury, Trout posted an uncharacteristic .179/.264/.462 slash line, well below his usual standard. The sum total of his offense and defense in right field netted out to a month's worth of replacement-level production, with slightly below-average 95 wRC+.
But Trout's influence on the Angels' increasingly younger roster continues to bear fruit.
