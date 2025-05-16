Angels Manager Urges Front Office to Make Additions Amid Struggles
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington said the team needs help from the front office after Ben Joyce underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday.
Joyce posted a 2.08 ERA in the 2024 season, which was the lowest among Angels pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched. The Angels currently have the worst bullpen ERA in MLB at 6.97.
“Hopefully the people up top that make the decisions continue to look around and get us some help,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register. “I know we’re supposed to get (Robert) Stephenson back at some point this year. It’d be nice if they could find us some more help.”
Stephenson, who underwent Tommy John surgery May 1, 2024, made his first rehab pitching appearance in the minors Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits in one inning pitched.
The right-hander hasn't pitched in MLB since 2023, when he pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. He posted a 3.10 ERA through 52.1 innings that season. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Halos in January 2024.
Along with Stephenson, the Angels will look forward to the returns of All-Star Mike Trout and right-hander Sam Bachman. After suffering a bone bruise in his surgically repaired his left knee, the Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list May 1.
The outfielder played catch on the field, the first time he had done baseball activity on the field since his injury. Bachman also has not pitched in the big leagues since 2023, but has not allowed a run in any of his three rehab appearances this season.
The Angels will hope these additions can return them to their early season form, as they currently sit last in the AL West, six games back of the division-leading Seattle Mariners.
