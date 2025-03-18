Angels Manager Urges One of Center Fielders to 'Take Over' Race Amid Struggles
The competition to determine the starting centerfielder for the Los Angeles Angels is still wide open, and with each day that passes, it could become a platoon spot until someone steps up.
“I want somebody to take over,” manager Ron Washington said. “I really do.”
When the Angels and Mike Trout agreed he would be the right fielder moving forward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak immediately became candidates to take over in center.
Their spring training production can be describes as "inconsistent."
As of Tuesday, Adell is 6-for-47 with two home runs and 10 runs batted in. He has an OPS of .415 with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Moniak is 9-for-43 with two homers and eight RBIs. He has a .658 OPS with two free passes and 13 strikeouts.
When it comes to the two outfielders, Adell has improved tremendously on defense. He went from a liability to a Gold Glove finalist in right field last season. On the other hand, Moniak's splits suggest he is better against right-handed pitchers.
If the Angels were to use a true platoon, Moniak would get most of the playing time because of what the stats suggest.
Washington would like to see both players change their approach at the plate.
“We would like to see him get more consistent with using the opposite field,” Washington said of Moniak. “Not that we want him to become an opposite-field hitter, but if they decide they’re not going to keep the ball close to him, he’s got to be able to use the other part to get the ball where he likes it.”
Adell would love to be a power hitter but that's not what Washington wants.
“We know he got the potential to pop the ball out the ballpark, but he’s also got the potential to get base hits, and I want him to understand that his sole purpose is not to try to hit home runs,” Washington said. “His sole purpose is to try to have good at-bats, and with his ability, the home runs will happen. His purpose is to learn how to be the best center fielder he possibly can be, like he did in right field last year.”
The Angels have less than two weeks before Opening Days and the decision could be made at the last-minute.
