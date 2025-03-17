Angels All-Star Away From Team After Mother Died
Los Angeles Angels All-Star closer Kenley Jansen is away from the team for an undisclosed amount of time following the death of his mother.
Jansen posted the sad update on his Instagram on March 7.
In a caption to go along with a photo of him and his mother, Jansen wrote, "God has You in His Arms 🕊️ I have You in My Heart !!!! Forever ❤️❤️❤️ Your (sic) the Greatest Mom !!! You’re in Peace now !!! 🙏🏽🙌🏽💪🏽"
Jansen details his parents' health scares when he arrived at camp in Tempe. It was because of his mother's health that he left the Boston Red Sox before the end of the 2024 season. He needed to be home.
"I have a tough time this offseason," Jansen said. "I can't neglect that, you know. I have to rush to Curaçao before the season ends, that's a part too. I went home, and then I have to rush to Curaçao because my mom wasn't doing great. Luckily, she's still alive, but there's not a lot that they can do for her. She's still hanging and still being strong and I appreciate that and thank God for that she's still here with us. I have to spend three months basically in Curaçao this offseason."
That wasn't the only health problem Jansen had to deal with.
“On top of that, my dad had a stroke,” Jansen continued. “I had both of them in the hospital at the same time.”
More news: Angels Make Decision on Offseason Acquisition's Status for Opening Day Roster
Once Jansen returns to the Angels, he will be ready to help the team put losing in the past. Los Angeles is coming off a 99-loss season and Jansen would like to become the third closer in Major League Baseball history to record 500 saves.
Jansen is only 31 saves away from the career milestone and he will hopefully reach it and go beyond.
More news: Angels Utility Man Suddenly Retires, Joins Team as Guest Instructor
"My expectation is to help this ballclub win ball games,” Jansen said. “We have a very young, exciting team around here. And I want to just bring my experience. It’s about how we are gonna get better, that's all I care about. It's just about winning ball games.”
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.