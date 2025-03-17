Angels Manager Hints at Non-Roster Invite Playing Huge Role for Halos in 2025
Tim Anderson signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a fresh start. He didn't want to be known as the flameout who was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins after such a promising start to his career with the Chicago White Sox.
Despite being a non-roster invite, Anderson has impressed Angels manager Ron Washington, earning another opportunity to prove himself in the big leagues.
In 14 Cactus League games this spring, Anderson is 9-for-37 (.243) with a .651 OPS, a double, a home run and two runs batted in.
“I think each day he goes out there and get a chance to compete, I think he’s been doing a tremendous job of competing,” Washington said. “And I think he’s gonna really, really be special for us. It’s still in him. We just got to be patient and let it grow. And I think every single day he comes here, we can see the growth.
“Even though he’s a veteran player, things haven’t been going the way he wanted to go, as far as his performance and his skill set, and I can see his skill set returning, and I can see his performance, it will get better as we continue to play baseball.”
The White Sox selected Anderson out of East Central Community College with the 17th overall pick in the 2013 draft. He became Chicago’s starting shortstop in 2016 and held the position for the next seven seasons.
Anderson agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Marlins in February 2024, hoping to see him return to his All-Star form.
However, in 65 games last season, Anderson struggled with a .214 batting average, .237 on-base percentage, and .226 slugging percentage. His 68 strikeouts in 2024 outpaced his combined total of hits and walks by 11.
Now, he seems headed for a roster spot on Opening Day with the Angels when they take on the team that drafted Anderson.
However, he doesn't want to get too far ahead of himself.
“If I accomplish what I’m trying to accomplish, then the story is going to be so beautiful and so great,” Anderson said. “And I’m going to be so happy. But the biggest thing right now is just continue to keep going, keep trying to get better. Don’t look too far ahead. Just look right where my feet are. And just taking a step at a time. We’re in no rush nowhere. It’s just really build this thing back brick by brick.”
