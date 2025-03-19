Angels Manager Wants to Use Surprise Player in Most Important Spot in Lineup
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington has been creating the starting lineup in his head for the past couple of weeks. He knows who is leading off, batting third, and cleanup, but he isn't sure who will bat second.
However, Washington has a few options.
Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson, and Luis Rengifo all have experience hitting in the two-hole and could see themselves hitting there depending on how the rest of Cactus League plays out.
“I always describe the second hole as a situational guy,” Washington said. “A guy that can hit the ball to the right side, a guy that can bunt, a guy that can hit and run, a guy that can use the squeeze. He’s going to get 400 at-bats if he’s an everyday player, to do whatever he wants to do with his at-bats. But sometimes in that position, I need you to execute, and I need a guy in that position that’s not selfish.”
Each of three players mentioned has experience batting second.
Anderson definitely has the most big league experience and is used to batting at the top of the order. While he has batted leadoff for the majority of his career, the two-hole is where he has the second-most experience.
Across 170 games batting second, Anderson has a .277 average in 745 plate appearances. He has 196 hits with 35 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 62 runs batted in, and a .346 average on balls in play.
Newman, who is expected to be the starting shortstop with Zach Neto continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, has experience throughout the lineup. As far as hitting second goes, it ranks fourth on his resumé.
That doesn't necessarily mean he can't do it or won't be a good fit, but his splits suggest that he could be better batting seventh or eighth.
With Taylor Ward in the leadoff spot, Mike Trout hitting third, and Jorge Soler as the cleanup hitter, the Angels need to make sure that whoever earns the spot can consistently move runners over and/or get on base for the big bats to drive them in.
