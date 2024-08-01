Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence About Missing Rest of Season With Injury
Following the news that he would miss the remainder of the season due to another meniscus tear, Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout took to social media. He released a statement about the news, saying how devastated he was.
"After months of hard work, I was devastated yesterday when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again - ending my hopes of returning this season."
Trout has been out since April after having surgery. He was supposed to come back recently but suffered a setback while appearing in a rehab start for the Angels Triple-A affiliate.
“Something didn’t feel right,” Trout said. “Then I came out the next day and tried to loosen it up and felt a little pop. Then I thought the best thing is for me to come back and get it checked out, make sure everything was good.”
This is disappointing news for Trout and the Angels as a whole. While the season hasn't gone according to plan, the hope of his return was sparking some interest among the fans and other players.
Trout knows that his new injury will disappoint some but vowed to come back stronger from this setback.
"Playing and competing is a huge part of my life. This is equally as heartbreaking and frustrating to me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many, but believe me, I will do everything I can to come back even stronger."
The three-time American League MVP has missed heavy time over the last few seasons while dealing with different injuries. He dealt with a strained calf issue in 2021, a back problem in 2022, and a fractured hamate last season.
The baseball world misses seeing him play as when he is healthy, Trout is among the best players to ever step foot on a field. Before going out with the injury this season. Trout looked like his power was fully back.
He was hitting .220 with 10 home runs and 14 runs batted in. Los Angeles has a record of 47-61 on the season, currently sitting in fourth place within the AL West.
The Angels aren't headed for the postseason but losing Trout is a blow to the stretch run of the year for the fans. The slugger will have another long recovery ahead of him as he now sets his sights on getting ready for next season.