Angels' Mike Trout Gets Hopeful Prediction for 2025 Season
Spring is in the air and players will be reporting to Tempe, Ariz., in just a matter of days to begin a season full of hope.
Among the hopeful is outfielder Mike Trout, the face of the Los Angeles Angels franchise, and one baseball insider has a positive prediction for the veteran.
Will Leitch of MLB.com says Trout will be healthy all season.
Since 2019, Trout has played more than 82 games only once, with his availability impacted by the pandemic-shortened season and multiple injuries.
Last season was especially frustrating, as he appeared in just 29 games and didn't play after April 29.
However, in that limited time, he was highly productive, posting a 140 OPS+ and hitting 10 home runs. Still, it's been a long time since Trout has played anything close to a full season at his usual elite level.
More news: Former All-Star Can't Wait to Resurrect Career With Angels, Ron Washington
"The Angels are doing what they can to put a better team around him and keep him healthy," writes Leitch. "For one thing, you can expect him to play a lot less center field this year, a move that’s probably long overdue. And while the ultimate goal is to finally get him that first postseason victory, for now, we’ll settle for just 125 games played or so. That isn’t too much to ask … is it?"
Signed through 2030 on a 12-year, $426.5 million contract, Trout is open to exploring any option to stay healthy. He has also expressed a willingness to discuss a potential position change with the front office, including a move away from center field.
“I think there’s definitely going to be some conversations in the offseason,” Trout said back in September. “It's reality. I know I have a certain amount of years on my deal and I knew when I signed my contract, I’d eventually move to a corner. But is it next year? I don’t know. But we’ll have conversations.”
Where will Trout play?
“I think everything's on the table,” Trout said. “Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field every single day. Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, I’ll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I’m definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there.”