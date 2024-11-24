Angels’ Mike Trout Leads Active Hitters in Very Unfortunate Stat
Season after season, Mike Trout has put in All-Star or even MVP-worthy performances for the Los Angeles Angels over his career.
In terms of contributing to his team making the postseason, Trout's efforts have largely gone for nothing.
Since Trout debuted in 2011, the Angels have made the postseason just once in 2014, the same season that Trout won his first American League MVP award. Outside of that season, Trout has won two other AL MVP awards, made 10 All-Star Games, and won eight Silver Slugger awards. All of this was for just one career postseason appearance for the Angels.
The Angels' inability to make the postseason for all but one season of Trout's career has resulted in Trout leading all active hitters in career Wins Above Replacement for teams that missed the playoffs. Trout has a 78.5 WAR for teams that have missed the postseason, over twice as much as the next active hitter.
After Trout, free agent Paul Goldschmidt is second with a 37.9 career WAR, New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is third with a 34.9 WAR, St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is fourth with a 31.9 WAR, and San Diego Padres' Manny Machado is fifth with a 31.3 WAR, per Foolish Baseball.
Though Trout has been significantly limited because of injuries over the last four seasons, including playing in just 29 games during the 2024 season, the Angels have largely failed to capitalize on having a generational talent and future Hall of Fame player on their roster.
Trout is now 33 years old, and though he still has six years left on his contract that runs through 2030, the Angels only have so many time to try and win with Trout performing at his current level. Prior to tearing his meniscus, which cost him the majority of the 2024 season, Trout was one of the early season leaders in home runs and playing at his typical All-Star level.
After a disastrous season in which they finished with a 63-99 record, the Angels have been clear that they want to contend next season.
They have followed up those proclamations by acquiring players like Jorge Soler and catcher Travis d'Arnaud, but the team still has a ways to go before it has a roster truly capable of contending.