Angels' Mike Trout Provides Massive Injury Update
Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout announced he is progressing through his injury and that the last hurdle before returning is running the bases.
Trout has been on the injured list since May 1 with a bone bruise in his left knee, which he had surgically repaired from a torn meniscus during the offseason. Before his injury, he led the Angels with nine home runs.
“I’m really excited where I’m at right now,” Trout said of his recovery. “We’re upping the intensity and no soreness. It’s good.”
Trout has been hitting every day and does not believe he will need to rehab in the minor leagues before returning.
“The hitting has been unbelievable,” Trout said. “I’ve been hitting and throwing every day. No pain with that. Been hitting off the tee, flips, from live arms and the machine. No pain, no issues.”
“I’m itching to come back," he added.
Angels manager Ron Washington hears Trout's excitement to return to the field, but will exercise caution in his return to prevent another injury.
“I’m more than certain Mike would probably tell you he’s ready to go now, but we’ve got to hold Mike back until we’re certain we’ve checked every box,” Washington said. “He’s coming along. His eagerness to get back on the field is mounting.”
Injuries have plagued the three-time MVP since the turn of the decade, as he has only reached 100 games in a season once since 2020. He has played only 348 games in the last six seasons, but won Silver Slugger awards in both 2020 and 2022. He was named an All-Star every year between 2021-23.
Trout has had a very successful career in Los Angeles, having been named to 11 All-Star teams and receiving nine Silver Slugger Awards. He has 387 home runs and 972 RBIs in his 15-year career. Trout is the active MLB leader in WAR (85.8) and triples (55).
The Angels will look forward to the addition of Trout amid their hot streak they've put together over the last couple of series.
The Angels have the longest win streak in baseball, having swept both of their last two series. They sit tied for third in the AL West, just three games out of a Wild Card spot.
