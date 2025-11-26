Angels Predicted to Sign All-Star Slugger in $43 Million Move

The Los Angeles Angels aim to strengthen their lineup with highly productive hitters who can deliver diverse offense through slugging and consistent on-base skills.

The Angels have a good number of power hitters who can hit the ball hard, but they struggle to make contact and work quality counts.

More news: Angels Trade Taylor Ward to Orioles in Blockbuster Move, What Does it Mean for Halos?

One of the top free agent bats is Eugenio Suarez, who played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners last season.

Suarez hit 49 home runs last season, slashing .189/.255/.428 and accumulating 118 RBIs. He experienced a rough patch when he was traded back to the Mariners, but the third baseman has a proven track record as a strong hitter who can slug.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has him signing with the Angels, contributing to the offense and providing a much-needed infielder.

"The Angels—a team that needs a third baseman and power bat—make quite a bit of sense," Kelly wrote.

"Suárez hit 189 home runs during parts of seven seasons with the Reds, and a return to Cincinnati would make sense offensively for a team that needs to add a big veteran bat.

"However, he would have to be willing to spend the bulk of his time at DH and/or first base, because for all of Ke'Bryan Hayes' offensive limitations, he's arguably the best defender in all of baseball, so they aren't moving him off third base."

More news: Grayson Rodriguez Health Update: Angels GM Reveals Status of Blockbuster Trade Acquisition

The Angels have a hole at third base, and Suarez could be the right man to fill it. He isn't a strong defender overall because of his limited mobility and range, but he can still provide a decent performance that is complemented by his hitting.

Kelly has Suarez signing a two-year, $43 million contract with the Angels, earning $21.5 million per season.

More news:Angels Could Bring Back All-Star Reliever in Big Free Agent Move, Says Insider

He will be 36 years old by the end of the deal, but as a short-term option that can help the team while younger players develop, Suarez makes sense as a free agent signing.

If they can get close to the production of his 2025 season, he will be well worth the paycheck and value.

Latest Angels News

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.