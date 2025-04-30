Angels’ Mike Trout Removed From Wednesday’s Game in Concerning Update
The Los Angeles Angels removed Mike Trout from their Wednesday game against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning.
The team did not yet provide an explanation for his early exit.
More news: Angels Make Major Change to Starting Rotation
Below is a video of Trout's last at-bat. He was able to return to the game afterwards defensively, but was replaced by pinch hitter Jo Adell before his next plate appearance.
Before his exit, Trout was 1-for-2 with a single and a ground out.
The Angels are looking to snap a four-game losing skid and get back to their winning ways. After a 9-5 start to the season, the Halos have since gone 3-11.
One of the biggest pillars of the team is Trout, as his health is key to getting back into the contending conversation. One of the steps taken to ensure he stayed healthy was moving the 11-time All-Star from center field to right field, a position he last played in 2012 and started just one game at.
More news: Angels Not Projected to Draft Second-Generation Star in New Baseball America Mock
Trout logged just 29 games last season before a torn meniscus was the cause of him missing the remaining 2024 campaign. The Halos went on to lose a franchise-record 99 games.
Wednesday against the Mariners, which also happens to be the 29th game of the season, will hopefully see a much different fate for the three-time MVP.
So far in 2025, Trout has a .179 batting average, but a .726 OPS with nine home runs and 18 RBIs. His health is the main priority at the moment as fans await an update from the team regarding his early exit.
More news: Former Angels First-Round Draft Pick Has Breakthrough Week in Minors
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.