Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Biggest Adjustment He Must Make With Position Change
Mike Trout is used to being in charge. As a center fielder, he is used to making the call. Now that he has shifted to right field, those calls aren't necessarily his to make anymore.
That has been a huge adjustment for him.
"When we're doing communication drills, I feel like I'm still playing center because I like to be aggressive,” Trout said. “But I know that center fielders get the ball. Talking to Mickey and talking to Jo, [I've] just gotta be loud. I still have center-field instincts. I'm trying to catch everything. So if I hear their voice, I'm going to let them have it. Communication is big, for sure."
Monday was Trout’s first time playing right field since 2012 and his first game outside of center field since 2013. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 1,344 games in center, 124 in left, and only 17 in right.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Reacts to First Game in Right Field in 13 Years
While he didn't see any balls hit his way, he could tell a difference with how the ball was angled off the bat.
"It’s different,” Trout said. “The balls in the gap are going to come back to me for a righty and then there’s the balls down the line. We've been working on that. So once I get comfortable with all that, I’ll be fine."
Trout, an 11-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, emphasized the importance of drills on balls hit into the gap as he adjusts to a different role. Accustomed to leading in center field, he is now learning to defer to new center fielders Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell to prevent collisions.
He has been working closely with veteran coaches Bo Porter and Eric Young Jr. to adapt to his new position.
More news: Angels Star Outfielder Addresses Trade Rumors
More than anything, the Angels are happy with Trout's progression. They want him to stay healthy and remain in the lineup for years to come and the only way for that to happen is for him not to be in center.
"We feel like right field with his talent and ability, he’ll not only make the move, but grow,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “It's a short wall, and with his athletic ability, I think we're going to see some highlight plays with him robbing some homers at home. He can play anywhere. And I’ve said this before, but if we asked Mike Trout to play shortstop, he'd do it."
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.