Angels Star Outfielder Addresses Trade Rumors
Taylor Ward's name has been in the middle of trade rumors all offseason, but the Los Angeles Angels have realized that the best option for him is to be their leadoff hitter and left fielder.
Ward excelled in that role last year recording career-highs in home runs (25) and RBIs (75). He also led the team with 156 games played and slashed .246/.323/.426.
After surviving the rumor mill, Ward is happy to have his spot with the team locked down — but he couldn't ignore hearing his name come up in trade rumors all year.
More news: Former Angels Pitcher Involved in Blockbuster Trade Joins NL Bottom-Feeder
However, with club control through 2026, he keeps his focus on what he can control.
“I'm more of a kind of deal with it when it happens sort of guy, so I don't really think too much about it,” Ward said. “Of course, I have friends in my inner circle who text me and ask me about it, but I just try not to think about it unless it happens.”
Ward has been a streaky hitter in the past and getting hit in the face by a pitch on July 29, 2023, certainly didn't help him during the first half of last season. He thought about it at the plate a lot and then he got hit on the helmet in June.
More news: Angels' $33 Million Pitcher Provides Major Injury Update Ahead of 2025 Season
Getting hit again really affected him at the plate. He went into a slump batting .113 over his next 14 games.
“Last year getting hit again, that wasn't good,” Ward said. “But this year, I'm feeling good, just feeling confident. But it was tough last year. There was a week or two, I was in the box and just thinking about [getting hit by] the ball, which isn’t good. But Willie Calhoun really helped me get through it. He had been hit a few years earlier and said it’s just part of the game and he helped me move on.”
Because Ward is feeling good, manager Ron Washington is going to let him do what he does best.
Ward led off for the team 42 times last year, posting a .278/.352/.500 line with nine homers and 20 RBIs. In contrast, as the No. 3 hitter in 90 games, he hit .211/.303/.364 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs.
“We're gonna try to let him go hit leadoff,” Washington said. “He seemed to be comfortable there. He told you all he's comfortable there, and that's my signal.”
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.