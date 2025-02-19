Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Changes He's Made to Fix Biggest Issue From Last Seasons
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout announced a big change Monday morning when he revealed to reporters that he would be moving from center field to right.
But, there is another change he made that is being overshadowed by his defensive position.
While discussing the changes coming this season, Trout mentioned that he focused on adjusting his swing mechanics after reviewing video from last season.
Despite being on the field for most of the past two years, he hasn't fully regained his usual form, posting a .252/.357/.504 slash line with 28 home runs and 58 RBIs over 111 games.
Trout did produce offensively, but it wasn't up to his standards. Studying the video helped him understand that he created some bad habits at the plate while playing through injuries.
“It was a combination of a bunch of things,” Trout said. “It was like a move I was doing that over time I created this bad habit. Looking at the last few years, I used to never chase and used to walk a lot. I think getting back to that and getting into that position at the plate where I can just be myself instead of just being up there defensive, I think that's the mentality.”
What was Trout doing exactly?
“It was a move I was doing that over time I created,” Trout said. “It was a bad habit. Just trying to get back to where I was when I was getting on base and having a good strike zone.”
More news: Angels' Superstar Mike Trout Announces Surprising Position Change for 2025 Season
Trout wants to remain in the lineup consistently and said he lost “a little bit” of weight and now he feels “a little lighter. I feel faster. That was one of my goals coming into spring.”
While Trout would love to be in the lineup every game, he understands that there will be days that he needs to take off.
“If I come in and feel something or feel sore, if I need a day off, I think it’s just open communication with Wash and the front office and the coaches,” Trout said. “I’m good with that.”
More news: Ron Washington Sets Major Goal for Angels Starting Pitcher This Year
From 2012 to 2019, Trout was widely considered one of the game's best hitters.
In the shortened 2020 season, Trout played 53 games, but a left calf strain the following year kept him to just 36 appearances.
Trout showed his power with 40 home runs in 2022, but injuries have impacted his availability and production over the past two seasons. A fractured left hamate bone sidelined him in 2023, followed by knee issues last year.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.