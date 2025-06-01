Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Why He Came Back Early From Injury
Mike Trout returned to the Los Angeles Angels lineup Friday night after a month-long spell on the injured list with a bone bruise, but he still came back earlier than the Angels expected him to.
The Angels expected their star to return Monday against the Boston Red Sox after performing more intense rehab over the weekend, but Trout insisted he could make an appearance as the designated hitter against the Cleveland Guardians. He began running the bases Tuesday, and faced a minor league pitcher in game-speed at bats on Wednesday.
“I think I came out of it the other day good,” Trout said. “Wasn’t too sore or anything. I’m gonna go out there and have some good at-bats. Just itching to get out there. … I was getting antsy. I knew I was close.”
More news: Angels Outfielder Reveals Mike Trout's Influence on Him: 'It's Been Unbelievable'
Trout landed on the 10-day injured list May 2 after he suffered the bone bruise against the Seattle Mariners April 30, which caused him to leave the game early. The bruise is on his left knee, which he had surgically repaired after a meniscus tear limited him to just 29 games during the 2024 season.
The Angels will likely keep him as the designated hitter during their series against the Guardians, as manager Ron Washington said he is going to see how Trout develops before sticking him back in the outfield.
“We’re gonna go with how Mike feels each day,” Washington said. “And then the plan will work itself out from there.”
Trout admitted he is going to be cautious with his injury, and Washington revealed he doesn't want the three-time MVP stealing bases.
“Bone bruises are tricky,” Trout said. “I know I’m gonna be sore, but I can deal with it.”
Trout went 1-for-5 in his return with a single and two strikeouts, batting lower than third for the first time since 2011. He led the Angels in home runs before his trip to the IL with nine, and is batting .180 after Friday night's win.
More news: Yankees Urged to Trade for Angels' $5 Million Breakout Player in Blockbuster Move
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.