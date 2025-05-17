Angels' Mike Trout Takes a Few Steps in His Recovery From Knee Injury
Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout taken major steps in his recovery from a bone bruise which landed him on the 10-day injured list May 2.
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports Trout has begun hitting off of a pitching machine in addition to throwing and agility on the field. He is also running on the Alter G, an anti-gravity treadmill, at 75% of his weight.
Trout's injury came during the team's May 1 game against the Seattle Mariners as he ran down the first base line to beat out a throw. He exited the game 1-for-2 with a single.
The bone bruise is on Trout's left knee, which he had surgically repaired in the offseason following a torn meniscus. Trout has played 29 games for the Angels this year, exactly as many as he did during his injury-abbreviated 2024 season. Trout hit 10 home runs and tallied 14 RBIs during 2024, with an OPS of .897.
This season, Trout's batting average took a dip from his career average of .297, down to just .197. He has never finished a season with a batting average lower than .200.
His on-base percentage and slugging percentage both dipped, and they are currently the lowest since the 2011 season, his first in the majors.
Trout set the pace for the Angels in the home run column prior to his injury with nine, and still sits second behind left fielder Taylor Ward's 10 despite his absence. He is one of six players with an OPS+ of 100 or higher on the Angels this season.
Regardless of whether or not his performances are up to par with what Angels fans are used to, the three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star's return is highly anticipated, and the team will hope he can provide a boost to a slumping Angels team.
The Angels have lost their last two series, and currently sit last in the AL West, six games back from the first place Seattle Mariners and three games behind the fourth place A's.
