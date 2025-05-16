Angels Projected to Pick Shortstop in Latest Baseball America Mock Draft
Baseball America's latest mock draft has the Angels using the second overall selection in July on a college shortstop.
Oregon State's Aiva Arquette would be blocked from playing the same position in the majors by the last college shortstop the Angels picked — 2022 first-rounder Zach Neto — but BA expects that won't stop Perry Minasian from using his first pick on the Honolulu native.
Writes Carlos Collazo: "Essentially all of the college names at the top of the board are being linked to the Angels. If the team wants a bat, Arquette would be the best available and the player most equipped to hop onto the Angels’ rapid prospect promotion schedule. They are also linked to Jace LaViolette, Jamie Arnold, Liam Doyle, Kade Anderson, Kyson Witherspoon and Tyler Bremner. It would be unsurprising to see the Angels hunt a deal here and pitch their short path to the majors as a nice chip to get it done. "
The only player projected to be unavailable to the Angels? Ethan Holliday, the son of former major league outfielder Matt Holliday and the brother of Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, is predicted to be the first overall selection by the Washington Nationals.
Collazo projects the Angels will pass on, Eli Willits, the son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits. The high school infielder is projected to go sixth overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
This week's mock first round is the third Baseball America has authored ahead of the 2025 draft. In its second iteration, BA had the Angels taking on Florida State Jamie Arnold, with Willits going first overall to the Nats.
Arquette has an interesting back story. He transferred to OSU a year ago after a strong sophomore season at the University of Washington (.325/.384/.574).
“Oregon State was, for me, I felt like the best decision as far as just as a person, becoming more of a man and a better baseball player,” Arquette told Hawaii News Now earlier this month. “I love every bit of that choice.”
Through 52 games this season, Arquette is slashing .338/.470/.667, with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Beavers. The 21-year-old junior is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, given annually to the nation's top collegiate baseball player.
The Angels have never drafted second in franchise history. The pick is their highest since they drafted Darin Erstad first overall in 1995.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.