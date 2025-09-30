Halos Today

Angels Moving On From Ron Washington, Ray Montgomery in 2026: Reports

J.P. Hoornstra

Angels manager Ron Washington (37) brings in relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) to close out the ninth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium on June 9.
Angels manager Ron Washington (37) brings in relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) to close out the ninth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium on June 9. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Angels will not retain manager Ron Washington or interim manager Ray Montgomery in 2026, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Sam Blum of The Athletic was first to report the news.

According to Blum, the Angels are not only on the hunt for a new manager, but the fate of general manager Perry Minasian has not yet been confirmed.

The Angels were 36-38 after Washington managed his last game on June 19. The 73-year-old skipper was then placed on medical leave for the remainder of the season as the Angels went 36-52 under Montgomery — the fourth-worst record in Major League Baseball over that span.

The Angels held a team option on Washington's contract for next year. Rather than allow him and Montgomery to work with the same core of young players who largely took a step forward in 2025, owner Arte Moreno will go with a new voice in the dugout — and maybe the front office, as well.

Minasian agreed to a contract extension through 2026 only last year.

