Angels Narrowly Avoid Being No-Hit In Loss To Blue Jays

Matt Levine

Entering the 9th inning of Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Los Angels Angels were on the verge of being no-hit by starter Bowden Francis. Francis mowed down the Angels lineup all day, striking out 12 batters in the process.

But outfielder Taylor Ward saved the day with a lead-off home run to break up the no-hit bid. It ended up being the only hit for the Angels but it kept them out of making some unfortunate MLB history.

