Angels Narrowly Avoid Being No-Hit In Loss To Blue Jays
Entering the 9th inning of Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Los Angels Angels were on the verge of being no-hit by starter Bowden Francis. Francis mowed down the Angels lineup all day, striking out 12 batters in the process.
But outfielder Taylor Ward saved the day with a lead-off home run to break up the no-hit bid. It ended up being the only hit for the Angels but it kept them out of making some unfortunate MLB history.
