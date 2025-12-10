Angels Lose Coach to Padres

The Los Angeles Angels are losing former bench coach Ryan Goins to the San Diego Padres. Goins is expected to become the infield coach, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Goins got the chance to manage two games for the Angels last season after interim manager Ray Montgomery had to attend his father-in-law’s funeral in mid-September.

Former Angels manager Ron Washington hired him before the 2024 season. Goins is a former player who returned to the sport as a coach shortly after his playing days.

The Padres are close to finalizing their coaching staff under Craig Stammen. Per sources, they’re expected to add Bob Henley (third-base coach), Kevin Plawecki (catching), and Ryan Goins (infield). Nick Punto, who helped coach the infield last season, is returning. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) December 8, 2025

When he took over as manager for a little while, Goins noted that it had been a goal for him, and he wants to keep pushing his career forward to see if he can reach that level.

“It was awesome. When I quit playing, I wanted to coach. So getting that opportunity, when we started this year, I never would’ve thought I’d manage a game. But it was fun," Goins said at the time.

“It's a goal of mine. Kinda like when I played, I wanted to get to the big leagues and as a coach, whatever path that takes me.

"Obviously with this year the things that have happened, getting me into the role that I was in, I’m very appreciative. And hopefully … keep taking steps and do the right things until I get to this spot.”

New manager Kurt Suzuki has already assembled his coaching staff. Replacing Goins will be infield coach Andy Schatzley.

He is also bringing along Darryl Scott as assistant pitching coach, Dom Chiti as the bullpen coach, and Derek Florko as a hitting coach.

Additionally, they join pitching coach Mike Maddux, hitting coach Brady Anderson, bench coach John Gibbons, catching coach Max Stassi, first-base coach Adam Eaton, third-base coach Keith Johnson, infield coach Andy Schatzley, and assistant hitting coach John Mabry.

The Angels will be hoping that Suzuki can bring about a quick change. The organization only signed him to a one-year contract, signaling their demand for immediate results and a quick turnaround.

It has been a while since the Angels made the postseason, and Suzuki could establish himself as a modern-day legend if he ends the drought and develops some of the young talent on the roster.

