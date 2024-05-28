Angels News: Mike Trout Provides Update on Injury Recovery, Still Not Close to Return
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout told reporters, including Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, on Saturday that he’s making progress after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on May 3.
However, there is no timetable for his return.
“I’m feeling good,” Trout said. “Every day it's getting better. Just coming in rehabbing and just trying to get the strength around it back. It’s crazy how much you lose when you're not really walking on it. So, just trying to get strength back. I've been doing a lot of stretching, a lot of different activities in the weight room. Nothing like running yet or jogging. But pretty close.”
Trout also said he has progressed to riding a bike and using an elliptical. The next steps include walking and eventually jogging on an AlterG treadmill, which reduces the impact of running on the legs. Once he accomplishes those steps, he can begin baseball activities.
“I haven’t even talked about it,” Trout said about returning to baseball activities. “I think getting me on the AlterG is the first step. Once that happens, I think it could ramp up. They have a plan for me, but we’re not there yet. Just take it one day at a time and whenever it feels right, I’ll be out there.”
The 32-year-old is only three weeks into a recovery that typically carries a six-to-eight-week recovery timetable. Trout admitted that it’s difficult dealing with another major injury, but he is trying to remain optimistic.
“Just trying to stay positive and just trying to do as much as I can to get it right and just support my teammates,” Trout said. “It is what it is. I can’t change it. I'm just trying to think positive through the process and use it as motivation just to get back fully healthy.”
Trout was hitting .220/.325/.541 with 10 homers, one double, two triples, 14 RBIs, and six stolen bases in 29 games before sustaining the injury on April 29. The Angels have gone 9-14 in his absence.