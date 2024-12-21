Angels News: MLB Hall of Famer Tragically Passes Away at 65
Rickey Henderson, the Hall of Famer and Major League Baseball's all-time stolen bases leader, died at 65, per multiple reports Saturday. Henderson spent a portion of the 1997 season with the then-Anaheim Angels.
Henderson has quite the impressive resume after spending 25 seasons playing in the majors. Henderson is the MLB's all-time stolen bases leader, a two-time World Series champion, a 10-time All-Star, and the 1990 American League MVP.
Henderson recorded 1,407 stolen bases throughout his lengthy tenure in MLB. He is widely regarded as baseball's best baserunner to this day. In 1982, Henderson stole 130 bases in a single season. He still holds the modern-day record for stolen bases in a single season.
Additionally, Henderson also still leads the league in runs scored with 2,295. Henderson played with nine different teams throughout his career, including the Halos. However, he spent a majority of his career with his hometown team, the Oakland Athletics.
Henderson played for the A's for 14 seasons during multiple stints with the organization. Henderson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. Henderson used a combination of power and speed to break several baseball records.
Henderson endeared fans because of his genuine love for the game. He is famously quoted for saying: "If my uniform doesn't get dirty, I haven't done anything in the baseball game."
Bob Kendrick, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president, spoke on the passing of Henderson in a post on X.
"Saddened by the passing of our friend, Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter in history!" Kendrick wrote. "Was proud to induct him into our Hall of Game in 2015 along with Fergie Jenkins, Ozzie Smith and the late Luis Tiant. Condolences to his family, friends and legion of fans!"
“I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace,” former Yankees teammate Dave Winfield wrote on Instagram.
Henderson's birthday is Christmas Day. He would've been 66.
