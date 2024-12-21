Angels Looking to Trade for Outfielder to Relieve Mike Trout: Report
The Los Angeles Angels have been the busiest team this offseason when it comes to adding and subtracting from the organization, but they haven't made any significant moves that would make someone believe they can finally end their 10-year postseason drought.
That doesn't mean general manager Perry Minasian has stopped looking, though.
“There's just so many ways to improve,” Minasian said. “We're trying to make the team better. That’s the goal. There’s a lot of offseason left, as we all know, but I enjoy these meetings because everybody is engaged and people are in go-mode to a certain extent.”
Minasian and the Angels would reportedly love to add one more outfielder.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Angels are also looking to trade an outfielder, but only if it creates space for another outfield addition. The team is especially interested in acquiring a young center fielder to lighten the load on Mike Trout, though the price for such a player could be steep.
Trout, who is under contract through 2030 with a 12-year, $426.5 million deal, has expressed openness to any option that would help him stay healthy. He's also willing to discuss with the front office the possibility of shifting from center field.
“I think there’s definitely going to be some conversations in the offseason,” Trout said in September. “It's reality. I know I have a certain amount of years on my deal and I knew when I signed my contract, I’d eventually move to a corner. But is it next year? I don’t know. But we’ll have conversations.”
Trout is leaving all the decision making to the front office but is willing do whatever they need him to if that means he's still in the lineup every day, whether it's in the outfield or as the designated hitter.
If the Angels need to make a trade in order to bring in the young outfielder to platoon with Trout or completely take over centerfield, they could trade Taylor Ward.
With two years of control left, Ward could be a great trade candidate or the team could fall back on free-agent veteran Kevin Pillar who isn't ready to retire yet. There aren't many free-agent options available when it comes to center, but the Angels could shift focus to a top-tier corner outfielder, with Jurickson Profar available as a free agent.