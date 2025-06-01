Angels Notes: Halos Lose Player to Dodgers, Trade Urged With Yankees
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Cleveland Guardians, 7-5, on Saturday after a three-run seventh inning from Cleveland all but secured the Halos' fate. They moved to 26-31 on the season and will play the final game of the series on Sunday.
Additionally, a former Angels catcher didn't have to move too far for his next team as he recently joined the Los Angeles Dodgers after being claimed off waivers. The 30-year-old backstop was stashed away in Triple-A batting .272 across 27 appearances this season.
Finally, the New York Yankees are urged to strike a deal with the Halos that would send a veteran third baseman to the opposite coast. The move makes a ton of sense for the Bronx Bombers, but the return would have to be a needle-mover for the Angels to pull the trigger.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Castoff Joins Dodgers After Being Claimed Off Waivers
Yankees Urged to Trade for Angels' $5 Million Breakout Player in Blockbuster Move
Angels Outfielder Reveals Mike Trout's Influence on Him: 'It's Been Unbelievable'
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.