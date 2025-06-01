Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Lose Player to Dodgers, Trade Urged With Yankees

Gabe Smallson

Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson (67) works through a catching drill at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Via OlyDrop)
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson (67) works through a catching drill at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Via OlyDrop) / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Cleveland Guardians, 7-5, on Saturday after a three-run seventh inning from Cleveland all but secured the Halos' fate. They moved to 26-31 on the season and will play the final game of the series on Sunday.

Additionally, a former Angels catcher didn't have to move too far for his next team as he recently joined the Los Angeles Dodgers after being claimed off waivers. The 30-year-old backstop was stashed away in Triple-A batting .272 across 27 appearances this season.

Finally, the New York Yankees are urged to strike a deal with the Halos that would send a veteran third baseman to the opposite coast. The move makes a ton of sense for the Bronx Bombers, but the return would have to be a needle-mover for the Angels to pull the trigger.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Castoff Joins Dodgers After Being Claimed Off Waivers

Yankees Urged to Trade for Angels' $5 Million Breakout Player in Blockbuster Move

Angels Outfielder Reveals Mike Trout's Influence on Him: 'It's Been Unbelievable'

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News