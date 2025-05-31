Angels Castoff Joins Dodgers After Being Claimed Off Waivers
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed catcher Chuckie Robinson off waivers Saturday after the Los Angeles Angels designated him for assignment May 28.
The Halos announced the transaction: "C Chuckie Robinson has been claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers."
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers moved starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day injured list from the 10-day injured list.
The Angels received Robinson from the Chicago White Sox during the offseason in exchange for cash considerations. Robinson did not make an appearance in MLB for the Angels.
The Angels activated right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson upon Robinson's designation for assignment. Stephenson missed all of 2024 after Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL. He has since made his debut for the Halos, but left Friday's game against the Guardians after three pitches.
Robinson made his MLB debut for the Cincinati Reds in 2022, playing 25 games while posting a .136 average with two home runs. He had nearly identical numbers for the White Sox in his only other MLB season in 2024, playing 26 games with a batting average of .129. He is 12-for-48 in catching runners stealing.
He had spent all of 2025 with Triple-A Salt Lake before his designation for assignment, where he played 27 games. With the Bees, he had one home run and 18 runs batted in with a slash line of .272/.315/.388.
