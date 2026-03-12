Spring Training Tracker: Oswald Peraza is Turning Heads

Oswald Peraza entered Spring Training as somewhat of a forgotten option. Acquired last year at the trade deadline from the Yankees, Peraza underwhelmed with the Angels down the stretch and was not viewed by fans as a viable option for the team.

But with Opening Day two weeks away, Peraza is making a strong case to be a big part of the Angels. Capable of playing third base, shortstop, or second base his positional flexibility is a big asset. It has been his offense, or lack thereof, that has hindered him at the Major League level.

Oswald is excelling at the plate in the 2026 Cactus League while flashing quality leather around the diamond. He's separated himself from Christian Moore and Vaughn Grissom and seems to have a chokehold on at least a utility spot for the Halos.

Peraza is crushing the ball right now.

Against the Giants about a week ago Peraza ripped a ball 109.5 miles per hour off the bat. Yesterday against the White Sox he cracked a double that left his barrel traveling 108 miles per hour.

On top of those two monster shots, he has several hits that have been tracked above 95 MPH, which is StatCast's threshold for a hard hit ball. The quality of his contact is the best we've seen of him; at least in an Angels uniform.

Peraza's contact is also up.

Not only is Peraza smoking the ball he's also making consistent contact. His slash line in 11 appearances this Spring: .344/.382/.688. He has 22 total bases thanks to 5 doubles and 2 home runs.

What is really telling is his drop in strikeouts. Peraza has 8 of them in 34 plate appearances. That's a 24% K rate after posting a 35% K rate last year for the Angels. All of his at bats last year were against MLB level pitching, though, so the strikeouts are still something to monitor.

Sep 3, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Oswald Peraza (10) bats during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

He's playing himself onto the Opening Day roster.

As of now I predict Adam Frazier will be the Opening Day second baseman with Oswald Peraza as a utility player. Those two are having the best camp and offer the team positional flexibilty.

Plus, Peraza's hot spring and prospect pedigree won't go unnoticed by other clubs. Peraza is out of options so the Angels would have to risk putting him on waivers if they want to send him to the minor leagues. If he keeps producing anywhere close to this level he will likely get claimed.

Meanwhile Christian Moore is clearly in need of more development and Vaughn Grissom is having a horrible spring (5 hits in 33 plate appearances) and is dealing with a hand injury. Moore can be sent to the minors with no issue. Grissom would need to clear waivers but is far more likely to do so at this point than Peraza.

Hopefully Peraza can keep up his hot spring and realize his full potential. This is a year to audition young players and hopefully build for the future. Peraza is making his case to be part of that future right now.