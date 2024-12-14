Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, AL West Rival Makes Blockbuster Trade, Nolan Arenado to LA?

Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels recently signed a free agent left-handed pitcher who's spent time with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in his career. He played a pivotal role in the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship, and is still just 29 years old.

Additionally, the American League West got a major shakeup on Friday, as the Houston Astros traded superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Tucker was an Angels killer over the course of his seven-year career.

Finally, Nolan Arenado has the Angels on his list of preferred trade destinations. Could the eight-time All-Star wind up in Anaheim?

Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Former Yankees, Dodgers World Series Winning Pitcher

Angels' AL West Rival Makes Blockbuster Trade That Sends Shockwaves Through MLB

Angels Among 6 Teams on Wish List for All-Star Third Baseman Via Trade

