Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, AL West Rival Makes Blockbuster Trade, Nolan Arenado to LA?
The Los Angeles Angels recently signed a free agent left-handed pitcher who's spent time with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in his career. He played a pivotal role in the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship, and is still just 29 years old.
Additionally, the American League West got a major shakeup on Friday, as the Houston Astros traded superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Tucker was an Angels killer over the course of his seven-year career.
Finally, Nolan Arenado has the Angels on his list of preferred trade destinations. Could the eight-time All-Star wind up in Anaheim?
Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
