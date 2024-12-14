Angels Sign Former Yankees, Dodgers World Series Winning Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels signed reliever Victor González to a minor league deal. The left-hander formerly pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
González, 29, has a good chance to earn a roster spot in Anaheim. The Angels need more arms in the bullpen and González could help fortify the bullpen if he has a strong spring training performance.
González began his MLB career with the Dodgers as an international amateur free agent in 2012. It wasn't until the shortened 2020 season that the left-hander was able to make his major league debut.
González made 15 appearances, posting a 1.33 ERA through 20.1 innings in 2020. During the Dodgers' World Series run that year, he recorded a 2.70 ERA in eight postseason appearances.
The following year, González's ERA increased to 3.57 across 44 appearances. The left-hander then missed the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing surgery on his elbow.
Once González returned to the Dodgers bullpen in 2023, he made 34 appearances for Los Angeles, recording a 4.01 ERA. Following the 2023 season, the left-hander was traded to the Yankees along with Jorbit Vivas in exchange for Trey Sweeney.
Last season with the Yankees, González posted a 3.86 ERA in 27 appearances. He ended up being released by the team in September, and finished the season pitching in Mexico.
General manager Perry Minasian made it clear the Angels were looking for bullpen help. If González has a few quality outings, it wouldn't be surprising if the left-hander played a big role pitching in relief for the Halos.
The Angels have yet to sign any free agent relievers in a busy offseason for the organization. While the team has addressed other needs, Minasian believes the Angels have a few options when it comes to bolstering their bullpen.
With more starting pitching depth, the Angels could move other arms to the bullpen to open the season. Minasian also suggest that the Halos could wait until spring training to make any moves addressing the bullpen. This is at least a start.
