Angels Notes: Infielder Could Go On IL, Non-Roster Invite to Play Huge Role
The Los Angeles Angels are having a productive spring, but in accordance with the theme of last season, they are dealing with their fair share of injuries.
One of the Halos' top free agent signings from last month is at risk of starting the season on the injured list. Manager Ron Washington seemed to be puzzled when discussing the culprit for the injury, but what is clear now is that this thumb injury will need extreme caution in regards to a return to play.
Luckily, this wasn't the only update Washington gave as he seemed to hint at a non-roster invite playing a major role for the Angels this season. The infielder is showing how much he has left in the tank and how 2025 can prove to be an exciting new chapter in his career.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Infielder Could Be Placed on Injured List Ahead of Opening Day
Angels Manager Hints at Non-Roster Invite Playing Huge Role for Halos in 2025
How 8 Inches Helped the Angels Revitalize a Former AL West Rival Reliever
Angels All-Star Away From Team After Mother Died
Angels Manager Has No Idea How Infielder Suffered Injury, Putting Opening Day in Doubt
