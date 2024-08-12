Halos Today

Angels Notes: Victory in D.C., Logan O'Hoppe's Perseverance, Anthony Rendon Reunion

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 11, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (64) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels beat the Washington Nationals, 6-4 on Sunday, after back-to-back 10-inning losses in D.C. They'll return home to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, the first of a three-game series.

Logan O'Hoppe's Dedication to Improving His Swing

Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe hit a speed bump after moving to the No. 3 spot in the batting order, going into a significant 2-for-32 slump. O'Hoppe has committed to refining his swing amid his struggles, and it seems like the 24-year-old catcher will retain his place in the lineup for now.

Anthony Rendon Reflects on His Return to Nationals Park

In an emotional homecoming, third baseman Anthony Rendon discussed his feelings about returning to Nationals Park, where he was a perennial MVP candidate prior to joining the Angels. It was a nostalgic moment for a player who's struggled to stay healthy practically from the moment he left Washington D.C.

