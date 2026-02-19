Spring Training Should Have the Angels Considering a Tyler Anderson Reunion

Over the course of his three year Angels contract Tyler Anderson averaged 28 starts and 152.1 innings per season. At times good, at times subpar, Anderson put up an average of 1.7 bWAR per year with an ERA+ of 95. In short, he was a reliable 4th starter on a team with little pitching depth.

Now that Spring Training has begun, the need to add reliable innings at the back of the rotation is really glaring. Even if Reid Detmers and Grayson Rodriguez emerge healthy and ready to start the year, there is no proven MLB depth behind them.

The Angels should consider bringing back the dependable lefty.

Anderson could win the open fifth starter's spot.

If the season opened today, the Angels rotation would go as follows:

Yusei Kikuchi

Jose Soriano

Reid Detmers

Grayson Rodriguez

TBD

The list of candidates fighting to fill the last spot is not overwhelming. Jack Kochanowicz has the most MLB experience but lost his spot in the rotation last year due to a 6.81 ERA, too many walks, and too few strikeouts. Caden Dana and Victor Mederos have gotten cups of coffee but not performed well. The same goes for Mitch Farris.

George Klassen has the best potential to be an impact starter in 2026 but he's only pitched 6 innings in AAA.

Anderson would help the young arms develop.

That list above has talent. Mederos has some nasty movement on his pitches but also control problems. Caden Dana is young and could develop into a middle or back of the rotation starter. Klassen is getting love by prospect hounds.

Keeping that group in the minor leagues holds significant value for an Angels organization that is not going to contend for a playoff spot for at least a couple of more years. Having these guys truly ready for the Major Leagues in 2027 and beyond needs to be the goal.

If signing an established veteran to a one year deal helps the team achieve that goal while simultaneously helping the 2026 squad, that's a huge added bonus.

Jul 30, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rodriguez and Detmers will be on innings limits.

Grayson Rodriguez last pitched in 2024 when he went 116.2 innings. In 2023 injuries kept him to 122 innings. He's in camp saying all the right things about his surgically repaired pitching elbow but counting on him to exceed 100 innings would be foolish. When he is on the hill, expect him to be really good, though.

Reid Detmers threw 148.2 innings as a starter in 2023. In the two seasons since then he's tallied 151 innings with the total diminishing each season. Last year's move the bullpen resulted in 63.2 innings of work and a new attacking attitude. Detmers might be able to get stretched out to 120 innings but not much more.

The Angels need innings, and Anderson provides them.

If Anderson can put up his normal 28 starts and 150ish innings this season he would be a godsend for the Angels for 2026. Letting the Angels develop and sort through their minor league depth could help the future.

Spring Training is showing the Angels should bring back Tyler Anderson. Given his age, he'd be available for a one year deal at a reasonable price.