Angels Offered Hyeseong Kim More Money Than Dodgers: Report
A potential deal between Korean free agent infielder Hyeseong Kim and the Los Angeles Angels was not meant to be. Instead, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly signed Kim to a three-year, $22 million contract.
Kim had garnered the attention of a handful of MLB teams, including the Angels, who reportedly offered the 25-year-old a five-year, $28 million contract, per Naver Sports.
Despite the Angels offering more money, Kim ultimately decided to join the reigning World Series champions for his rookie MLB season.
