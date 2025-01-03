Halos Today

Angels Offered Hyeseong Kim More Money Than Dodgers: Report

Sam Garcia

Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team South Korea infielder Hyeseong Kim (3) hits a single in the third inning against USA in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images
Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team South Korea infielder Hyeseong Kim (3) hits a single in the third inning against USA in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images
In this story:

A potential deal between Korean free agent infielder Hyeseong Kim and the Los Angeles Angels was not meant to be. Instead, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly signed Kim to a three-year, $22 million contract.

Read more: Angels Lose Free Agent Target Hyeseong Kim to Dodgers in Surprising Turn of Events

Kim had garnered the attention of a handful of MLB teams, including the Angels, who reportedly offered the 25-year-old a five-year, $28 million contract, per Naver Sports.

Despite the Angels offering more money, Kim ultimately decided to join the reigning World Series champions for his rookie MLB season.

This story will be updated...

Published
Sam Garcia
SAM GARCIA

Samantha Garcia is a student at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is majoring in Psychology and minoring in Professional Writing. She is also a sports writer for the Daily Bruin at UCLA.

Home/Angels News