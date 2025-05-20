Angels Oozing With Confidence After Sweeping 'Best Team in Baseball' Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels completed their first three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2010, and players are moving forward with a positive outlook following a difficult start to the season.
“We just swept the best team in baseball,” Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi said through his interpreter. “I think as a team, we can go into the next series with a lot of confidence.”
Kikuchi had a masterful display in the final game against the Dodgers, getting through 5.2 innings and allowing just one run while striking out seven. The southpaw exited the game in the bottom of the sixth with an ankle injury, but he didn't sound concerned after the game, saying he would have stayed in if it were earlier in the game. He was already at 98 pitches when it happened.
Travis d'Arnaud scored the winning run for the Halos, hitting his first home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning. The 2022 All-Star had two RBIs on the day.
“It’s tremendous,” d’Arnaud said. “Every game here felt like a playoff atmosphere. It felt like everybody was passing the baton, good at-bats up and down. Just a dog fight every single game. High stress. And we prevailed all three games. It’s really special against last year’s World Champions. I think it’s very good for our confidence moving forward, knowing we can beat anybody now.”
There is plenty to be excited about for the Angels right now, as rookie outfielder Matthew Lugo has an OPS of 1.409 in his first eight games, and has knocked three balls out of the park. Taylor Ward has three home runs in his last four games and six in May, and Zach Neto has a hit in five of his last six games, including three multi-hit games during that stretch.
The Angels currently have the longest win streak in the American League, and all signs are pointing towards them turning their season around and moving up the standings if they are able to maintain their form.
The Angels have the opportunity to overtake the Athletics in the AL West in their next series, a four-game showdown at Sutter Health Park. They have been at the bottom of the division since April 23, but sit only 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. The first game begins Monday at 7:05 p.m. PT.
