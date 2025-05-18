Angels Place Pitcher on Injured List, Call Up Veteran World Series Champ
The Los Angeles Angels made a few different transactions on Sunday.
The Halos selected the contract of right-hander Hunter Strickland, placed right-hander José Fermín on the 15-day injured list, and designated infielder Ryan Noda for assignment.
More news: Angels Could Have 'Diamond in the Rough' in Double-A, Says Experts
Strickland, who last pitched for the Angels in 2024, will make his 2025 debut in The Show after starting the campaign in the Texas Rangers' organization.
Earlier this month, Strickland was released by the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate after posting an 8.22 ERA in 12 appearances. He was promptly picked up by the Halos, signing a minor league deal.
The right-handed reliever lowered his ERA to 3.00 in just three Triple-A appearances, but will now need to come in and assist his team that has never needed bullpen help more this season. The Halos recently announced that up-and-coming reliever Ben Joyce will miss the remainder of 2025 as he will undergo shoulder surgery.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Takes a Few Steps in His Recovery From Knee Injury
As for Fermín, he has been in the Angels organization since last season. With just three appearances in Double-A in 2024, the 23-year-old reliever made his MLB debut at the end of April.
So far in The Show, Fermín had a 5.87 ERA with obvious growing pains, but showed much promise with his 12 strikeouts over 7.2 innings pitched. He will now serve time on the injured list with an elbow impingement, retroactive to May 15.
Noda, a veteran infielder, was in the midst of batting .148 in Triple-A this season with 53 strikeouts in 38 at-bats.
He played parts of the last two seasons with the Athletics, totaling 164 games since 2023 and batting .212 with a .713 OPS. After his DFA, he will hope to make a few positive changes in the next chapter of his baseball life.
More news: Angels Manager Isn't Worried About Being Like Dodgers: 'We Don't Have What They've Got'
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.