Halos Today

Angels Place Pitcher on Injured List, Call Up Veteran World Series Champ

Gabe Smallson

Jul 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (61) earns a save in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (61) earns a save in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels made a few different transactions on Sunday.

The Halos selected the contract of right-hander Hunter Strickland, placed right-hander José Fermín on the 15-day injured list, and designated infielder Ryan Noda for assignment.

More news: Angels Could Have 'Diamond in the Rough' in Double-A, Says Experts

Strickland, who last pitched for the Angels in 2024, will make his 2025 debut in The Show after starting the campaign in the Texas Rangers' organization.

Earlier this month, Strickland was released by the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate after posting an 8.22 ERA in 12 appearances. He was promptly picked up by the Halos, signing a minor league deal.

The right-handed reliever lowered his ERA to 3.00 in just three Triple-A appearances, but will now need to come in and assist his team that has never needed bullpen help more this season. The Halos recently announced that up-and-coming reliever Ben Joyce will miss the remainder of 2025 as he will undergo shoulder surgery.

More news: Angels' Mike Trout Takes a Few Steps in His Recovery From Knee Injury

As for Fermín, he has been in the Angels organization since last season. With just three appearances in Double-A in 2024, the 23-year-old reliever made his MLB debut at the end of April.

So far in The Show, Fermín had a 5.87 ERA with obvious growing pains, but showed much promise with his 12 strikeouts over 7.2 innings pitched. He will now serve time on the injured list with an elbow impingement, retroactive to May 15.

Noda, a veteran infielder, was in the midst of batting .148 in Triple-A this season with 53 strikeouts in 38 at-bats.

He played parts of the last two seasons with the Athletics, totaling 164 games since 2023 and batting .212 with a .713 OPS. After his DFA, he will hope to make a few positive changes in the next chapter of his baseball life.

More news: Angels Manager Isn't Worried About Being Like Dodgers: 'We Don't Have What They've Got'

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published |Modified
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News