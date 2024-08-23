Angels' Opponent Suggests They Should Face Repercussions From MLB
The recent series between the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves could have been considered a hit-fest — but not in the obvious way.
David O'Brien from The Athletic spoke to one Braves staffer who had an interesting take on the series.
"After Braves Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley were hit in hand/wrist on consecutive days by up-and-in pitches at Anaheim," O'Brien posted on X (formerly Twitter), "one prominent Braves staffer said, speaking for many in MLB who’ve had similar issues w/ command-challenged pitchers, 'Baseball needs to take care of that.' "
The results from the series tilted in the Braves' favor on the scoreboard. Still, the consequences of hitting multiple players with pitches left the Angels without third baseman Anthony Rendon last weekend, and left Atlanta without its third baseman for the rest of the season.
In the case of Austin Riley, a three-time 30-homer hitter whose team is in the middle of the Wild Card race, it was an extremely consequential injury.
Relatively speaking, Anthony Rendon got lucky. The Angels' veteran was hit by a pitch in the second inning of the series opener on Friday. He left the game two innings later with a right elbow contusion.
The veteran third baseman has previously missed time this season with a torn hamstring and a back injury. He had only played in 41 of the team's 122 games until that game.
Washington said after the game that Rendon was day to day.
“He’s doing well,” Washington said. “He wasn’t feeling very good so we took him out. We weren’t going to take any chances.”
Rendon responded to treatment well enough to keep his absence short. He returned to the lineup on Monday night playing third and batting fifth.
“He’s ready to go,” Manager Ron Washington said. “He did everything he needed to do the last two or three days and has been taking care of it. He said he’s ready to go and I don’t have to see anything.”
Riley left Sunday's game early after being hit in the hand/wrist area in the first inning. He immediately doubled over and grabbed his hand. He stayed in the game and took his base but was subbed out in the bottom of the inning.
Initial tests were inconclusive but he underwent the MRI exam on Monday revealing the bad news.
The imaging confirmed a fracture and Riley will miss six to eight weeks, which knocks him out through the regular season and likely into the playoffs should the Braves qualify.
Whether or not the Angels should face repercussions from the league for the injury invites a slippery slope. Hit by pitches are part of the game. When one hit batter escalates into an all-out beanball war, that's when umpires need to intervene.
If the Braves are waiting for MLB to take matters a step further, they shouldn't hold their breaths.