Angels Outfielder Exits Tuesday's Game With Gruesome Injury
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Gustavo Campero was removed from Tuesday evening's game versus the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a 2-2 tie.
Campero was batting against Toronto starting pitcher Jose Urena when he turned and hit a fly ball to right field. Upon finishing his swing, he immediately began hopping on his leg before crumpling to the ground.
Trainers looked at Campero immediately. Replays showed a very awkward result in which his left leg twisted in an inorganic way. Both his knee and ankle appeared to be turned in a very painful way. Campero was immediately lifted from the game in favor of Jo Adell.
According to the Angels PR account on X, Campero left the contest with left ankle irritation.
The Colombian outfielder landed with the Angels back in 2020. After four years toiling away in the minor leagues, he played sparingly with the club in 2024, registering time in 13 contests.
Last week, Campero was called up from Triple-A once J.D. Davis was designated for assignment. He had been one of the most prolific hitters in the minors prior to being called up.
The 5-foot-6 outfielder had compiled a .222 average (two hits in nine at-bats) prior to Tuesday's game with Toronto.
