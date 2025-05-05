Angels' Mike Trout Bruised 2 Bones in His Knee With Latest Injury
The Los Angeles Angels felt a brief moment of panic on Wednesday as Mike Trout left the game early due to a knee injury.
It was the same knee he injured last year, and the same point in the season — 29 games in — as in 2024. Luckily, there have been no signs of another meniscus tear, but the three-time MVP is still serving time on the IL to let what is now being diagnosed as a bone bruise heal.
Trout spoke on the injury that occurred while running to first base and how his past surgeries impacted the ill-fated step.
“I just lunged for the bag, and talking to the doctors, I had my meniscus shaved down twice and I just hit it perfectly on the bag,” Trout said. “Both bones hit each other and I bruised both of them.”
The multiple bone bruise sounds painful, but the 11-time All-Star continued to speak on how a major bullet was dodged.
“I didn’t feel a pop or anything, I just felt something weird,” Trout said. “I thought it was just scar tissue breaking up. … I kind of lunged to the side (of the bag) and it smashed the two bones. I haven’t felt anything in my knee for the last three, four months. I’ve been feeling good.”
The Halos will hope that Trout continues feeling good and continues to heal so he can get back onto the field and get the Angels back into the win column.
Trout's health is paramount to the organization, and is the reason why he is no longer in center field. Although a positional shift likely wouldn't have affected this current injury, the Angels will do whatever is needed to ensure the healthiest version of their captain is back on the field.
