Angels Outfielder Linked to NL Powerhouse in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward has been linked to a midseason move to the San Diego Padres.
The 31-year-old left fielder leads the Angels with 10 home runs this season, the most important of which was a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning against the Padres Monday night. He also leads the Halos in RBIs.
The Padres are no strangers to regular season trades, as last year they brought in Luis Arraez, Jason Adam, Tanner Scott and Martin Perez, among others.
Padres On SI's J.P. Hoornstra believes Ward to be the perfect replacement for Connor Joe, who the Padres used in left field with Jason Heyward as a platoon. Joe, the right handed side of the duo, went 0-for-9 this season before he was traded to the Cinncinatti Reds May 9. The Padres received right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore and cash.
"Angels left fielder Taylor Ward, a popular trade candidate a year ago, is off to a slow start in Anaheim (.186/.227/.410)," said Hoornstra. "Last year, Ward slashed .325/.377/.496 against lefties, and the Padres could limit his exposure to lefties in a platoon situation if the Angels make him available again."
Ward's numbers have slimmed against lefties during the 2025 season, posting a .150/.190/.350 slashline, though he only has 20 at-bats facing a southpaw this season. Of his three hits against lefties, one is a home run. In the month of May, he has four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .460 slugging percentage.
Ward is batting far below his career averages (.247/.323/.426), so it is not unlikely that teams will be sniffing around him to get the chance of landing him for cheap, especially the Padres with their problems in left field.
If the Angels followed through with dealing Ward, they would likely look for their return in the Padres bullpen. The Angels have the worst bullpen ERA in the majors at 6.97, while the Padres bullpen didn't lose any of the first 22 leads they inherited this season. A boost to this area could give the Angels what they need to catch up in the AL West, where they sit six games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners.
