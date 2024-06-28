Angels Outfielder Mike Trout's Streak of 11 All-Star Games is in Jeopardy
The first phase of voting for the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game ended on Thursday and the finalists were announced via press release.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will not be on the ballot for Phase 2 after failing to collect enough votes to put him in the top six. He’s made 11 consecutive AL All-Star Teams – each of his full MLB seasons, sans 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the game.
Trout wouldn’t be able to play in the game, barring a miraculous recovery from his knee injury, but he’s always been voted in by fans when his health didn’t cooperate. Now he’s already off the ballot.
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge led all players with 3,425,309 total votes and paced the majors in voting for a second time after also doing so in his AL MVP-winning 2022 season. This will be his sixth All-Star selection and sixth fan-elected starting assignment.
Judge's teammate, Juan Soto, finished second among AL players and a fan election would give the Yankees two starting outfielders for the second time in three years. He is also bidding for his fourth All-Star selection.
Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians, Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles, and Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros are the other AL outfielders who have made it to the next round of voting.