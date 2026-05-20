More Than a Game: Jo Adell, Vaughn Grissom Welcome At-Risk Youth to the Big A

Baseball truly has the power to impact lives and today the Angels teamed up with OC Grip in a mission to help 1500 at risk youth succeed in life. Jo Adell, Vaughn Grissom, and Mark Gubicza addressed the group prior to tonight's game against the A's hoping their stories can inspire them in some way.

The OC GRIP (Gang Reduction and Intervention Program) is a partnership between the Orange County District Attorney's Office, OC Sheriffs, and local schools. Each school identifies 10 students they feel can benefit from the program which prioritizes education but also includes sports and a rewards system. The ultimate reward is a trip to the Big A to hear from Angels and watch the game.

For most of the children in the program this is their first visit to a big league ballpark. And it is the ultimate reward. The kids must earn their way to this experience by improving their grades, having good attendance, and demonstrate a positive attitude. Monthly counseling sessions and regular check ins with teachers help keep the kids on track and provides them with positive mentorship and opportunities such as a free soccer league.

Jo Adell and Vaughn Grissom stressed the importance of education.

For the third consecutive year Angels slugger Jo Adell addressed the youth. Raised by educators, Adell has a deep appreciation for education and the impact teachers can have on young lives.

"I'm glad to be out here. This is my third year speaking to these kids about bigger stuff," said Adell. "If I can be any sort of small mentor to these kids, if that's possible, that is pretty incredible."

He elaborated on the true value of education and staying in school.

"It's not necessarily about who is the smartest," he explained. "But he idea of If you can accomplish something that is tough that you didn't think you could accomplish, that is life; finding a way to get it done."

Vaughn Grissom also stressed the importance of education and looking for positive mentors while stressing the importance of hard work and a solid team.

Adell and Grissom's message reached home with the young fans.

In the rose garden after the game the children, their teaches, and mentors from the law enforcement communtity picked up gift bags and talked about their day. Smiles were everywhere and the excitement that only kids can provide was evident.

Felipe, a young Angels fan wearing a new Angels hat described how he earned his way to the stadium that day: "I improved by setting my alarm up and by paying attention in math and I try my best at reading."

Asked about his experience today, Felipe said "it's pretty cool" and pointed out his new hat. "It's my first time at a game," he said.

Will this experience make him to work harder in school next year? "Yes!" he said with a big smile.

Mark Gubicza also shared his story and inspiration.

Jun 20, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; FanDuel Sports Network West reporter Erica Weston (left), Angels Live analyst Tim Salmon (center) and color commentator Mark Gubicza during the game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nobody makes it in life alone, it takes a team. That was the moral of Gubicza's talk with the students. As a kid Gubie had three older brothers who looked out for him and inspired him, particularly in sports.

Some of his friends back in Philadelphia did not have a good support team and made poor choices that led to bad consequences. Those friends have been gone a long time.

"It is important to build your team," he told the students. "Your family, your teachers, the people who are here to mentor you."

The loss of his friends still weighs heavily on Gubicza and is a big reason he participates in and speaks at Angels community events. He says it is important

"Like I said when I got up there, I could have been in situations where I put myself in bad decions," Gubie recalled. "I grew up in an area where a couple of my friends are no longer with us. They were gone a long time ago because of decisions they made that weren't the best decisions."

He continued "Just to be able to convey that to people that if you surround yourself with the right people, make good decisions, and work hard you can accomplish whatever you want."

The Angels and OC GRIP are inspiring lives.

Dr. Stefan Bean, the OC Superintendent of Schools largely echoed Gubicza's sentiments while acknowledging the impact the Angels and OC GRIP are having on young lives.

"We come together to really instill in our students, 430,000 students across Orange County, the idea that you can make right choices and even if you make wrong choices you can make better choices. And that nothing defines you other than the action that you take."

Dr. Bean called today's event a celebration of the members of OC GRIP who earned the trip to the Big A.

Calling the event "absolutely wonderful, " Dr. Bean explained "That's what the OC GRIP program is all about. That there are people that will come along side you and lift you through those challenges."

Hearing an encouraging word from a Major League player while surrounded by teaches and law enforcment who genuinely care about the students can be a powerful combination. Today, 1500 at risk youth in Orange County did just that and tonight they will cheer on the Angels and hopefully relish a bit in the fact they truly earned this celebration.