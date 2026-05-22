Angels vs. Rangers Game Preview: Can Rodriguez Bounce Back?

Grayson Rodriguez started his 2026 campaign and Angels career on the wrong foot. After being acquired in a trade this past November and dealing with multiple injuries, Rodriguez made his season debut on Sunday. This start did not go as planned. Rodriguez surrendered 7 hits, 4 walks, and 7 earned runs over only 3.2 innings of work as the Angels were steamrolled by the Dodgers. Luckily for Rodriguez, it’ll be almost impossible to have a worse outing tonight against the Rangers, where he looks to get back on track.

Grayson Rodriguez rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga:



4.2 IP | 7H | 2R | 2ER | 2BB | 11K



94 pitches pic.twitter.com/wxoh3lXMnZ — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) May 10, 2026

Can Rodriguez Keep Texas From Jumping Ahead Early?

While his debut was less than expected, it was Rodriguez’s first start since July 31, 2024, as he missed all of last season with issues in his right elbow. Also, Rodriguez was met with the task of facing a loaded Dodgers lineup, which is a challenge for a pitcher of any caliber. Rodriguez does not need to be perfect tonight; fans should look towards his command and ability to limit traffic as indicators of success to come.

This matchup against Texas offers a measure of Rodriguez’s progress. In his young career, he has faced the Rangers three times and owns a record of 1-1 with a 7.53 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 14.1 innings. While run prevention has been an issue, his strikeout numbers do stand out, and if Rodriguez can command his fastball and secondary stuff tonight, he will be in a position to retire a plethora of Rangers batters.

Some players on the Rangers to keep an eye on tonight include third baseman Josh Jung, who is off to a hot start at the plate in 2026 and holds a 2-4 record against Grayson Rodriguez with a triple and an RBI. Jung is also coming off a 3-4 day against the Rockies, where he scored the game-winning run in the 9th. Wyatt Langford is another name to watch. While he has limited history with Rodriguez, Langford has mashed against the Angels, posting a .295 batting average with 4 homers and 13 RBIS in 20 games against the Halos.

Which Angels Bats Will Support Rodriguez?

Two-time Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom will be dueling Grayson Rodriguez tonight. DeGrom is off to a great start to the season, as he holds a 3.02 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 50.2 innings. Despite this, the Angels can still do some damage as deGrom’s ERA rises to an alarming 4.67 in road games. It will be intriguing to see how deGrom fares as he travels west to Anaheim.

Historically, the Angels' young roster has not had many at-bats against deGrom. Unsurprisingly, Mike Trout has the largest sample size against him. In his 9 plate appearances, Trout has gone 2-5 and walked 3 times for a .956 OPS. Neto has also found success against deGrom in the past, as he hit a first-pitch leadoff homer against deGrom in an Angels shutout win last year.

Trout and Neto have both done damage against the Rangers as a whole, which is something to keep in mind not only tonight, but for the rest of the 3 game series. Trout has hit .318 with 46 homers and 127 RBIs across 198 career games. Neto, in a much smaller sample size of 27 games, has hit .330 with 6 homers and 14 RBIs. Catcher, Logan O’Hoppe, has also done well against the Rangers as he holds a career .289 average against them with 5 homers.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING



ZACH NETO HITS A WALK-OFF HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/f59JSth4VG — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2026

To win tonight, Rodriguez does not need to outduel deGrom. Rather, he needs to give the Angels a chance to win by not surrendering too many runs or baserunners early and allowing the bats to do their job and get runs on the board. Looking at the overall season, Rodriguez’s command is something to note as he continues to rehab and solidify himself as a proven plus-starter for a rotation that is in dire need of consistency outside of Jose Soriano.