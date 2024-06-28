Angels' Patrick Sandoval Has 'Successful' Elbow Surgery: Report
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval reportedly underwent successful surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left arm on Wednesday, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
According to Bolliger's post on Twitter/X, the Angels "haven't announced the exact surgery he had just yet. It's unclear if he had a brace inserted or not."
Sandoval was hoping to avoid surgery when he exited Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the devastating news was revealed on Monday that he suffered both a high-grade flexor tendon tear and a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
He underwent an MRI on Saturday and told reporters on Monday he wasn't sure the exact nature of the operation, only that it would be some sort of Tommy John surgery on his left UCL, and he’ll be out at least a year — possibly until 2026. If not a traditional Tommy John surgery, in which the ligament is replaced, he could undergo an enhanced Tommy John with an internal brace.
He is under team control through 2026.
"It sucks, there’s no other way to put it,” Sandoval said. “I love being out there on the field and playing. It’s just unfortunate. I’m going to have surgery as soon as possible. I’m still not sure [the exact surgery], but I’m weighing my options."
Manager Ron Washington said the timing of the injury was difficult. He was just starting to get going.
"It is tough for everyone, especially him because he was starting to really, really compete and then something like this happened,” Washington said. “You can't control it. But now we know he's got to get it fixed. We just got to continue to move on. I just told him the best of luck, and that I love him. There’s not much more I can say."