Angels Pitcher Appears to Disrespect Manager During Loss to Rangers
When Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington approached the mound to pull right-hander Jack Kochanowicz out of the game, there appeared to be some tension.
Kochanowicz allowed four runs in 4.2 innings, raising his ERA to 6.20 across four starts this season. As the 24-year-old exited the game with the Angels down 4-3, he briskly walked past Washington and did not hand him the ball.
Instead, Kochanowicz stepped off the mound and briefly turned back to toss the ball to catcher Logan O'Hoppe.
There's no confirmation that there was any purposeful disrespect on Kochanowicz's part; however, fans on social media were quick to reprimand the young Halo for his apparent attitude.
Following the Angels' 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers Thursday, Kochanowicz spoke about his performance.
“I was trying to go with my strengths like normal,” Kochanowicz said. “Just wasn’t as dialed as I needed to be. Just too much plate on a lot of pitches.”
Nonetheless, there was a lot to be frustrated about after a red-hot Angels squad began the season 8-4. Suddenly, the Halos return to Anaheim with a 9-9 record after an arduous road schedule.
The Angels became the first team since 1957 to play 15 of their first 18 games on the road. The L.A. lineup has gone stale, scoring just 14 runs in their last six games.
The Angels have lost four games in a row, and Washington is by no means satisfied with a 9-9 record.
“I’m not interested in .500,” Washington said after the game. “I want to be better than .500, but you know, that’s the way it went. We accept it because that is what it is. Now we’ve just got to go home and get our game back. We’ve got game and we’ve just got to go home and get it back. And I do believe we will.”
