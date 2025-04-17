Angels Outfielder Reveals He's Been Playing Through Injury
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a 9-8 start on the season and already dealing with a few key injuries.
Just two games into the 2025 campaign, outfielder Jo Adell had to leave the eventual first win of the season early due to hip tightness that would sideline him for two games.
He has started each game since his brief absence, but the 26-year-old said to reporters on Wednesday that he still has yet to be fully healthy. He's also out of the lineup for Thursday's game.
More news: Mike Trout Could Miss Angels Game Friday vs Giants
“Definitely getting close to how I want to (run), but we’re still being smart with how we’re playing it,” Adell said. “I’m competitive, man. I’m trying to win games, so it’s hard to get out there and not go 100%. I’ve still got to be smart with what I’m trying to do in the game. But I’m getting great treatment here. The guys are great. Just working to get back to where it’s completely behind me. I’m hoping to be who I can on the base paths and in the field really soon."
In terms of batting, Adell has hit .207 in each of the last two seasons, but is only hitting .188 so far this year. As for his base stealing, he had 15 last season and has yet to swipe a bag in 2025.
More news: Angels Sign Former Astros Veteran World Series Winning Reliever in Free Agency
Adell has taken on a major role this season at center field.
In an effort to keep three-time MVP Mike Trout healthy, he has moved over to right field from center for the first time 2012. Adell was expected to platoon with Mickey Moniak in the middle of the outfield, but Moniak was released before Opening Day.
Adell is a key part of the Halos defense and plays at a position with arguably the least amount of depth on the roster. As he continues to get back to full health, he can keep being a consistent presence in the outfield and soon get his speed back to 100 percent, unlocking another facet to his game.
More news: Angels' Anthony Rendon Replacement Could Face Elongated Absence With Injury
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.