Angels Pitcher Breaks Silence After Being Cut By Team
The Los Angeles Angels announced on Monday that they released left-handed pitcher Kenny Rosenberg. The release of Rosenberg came as the Angels made a series of roster moves to begin the week.
After his release, Rosenberg posted a message on X giving thanks to the Angels organization.
"Just want to take a moment to thank the Angels organization for giving me my first crack at the big leagues, and the Salt Lake Bees for being first class to me and my family for the past 3 years," Rosenberg wrote. "So many incredible people that I’ve been lucky to cross paths with. Bye for now."
Rosenberg spent the last three years with the Angels, who selected him in the 2021 Rule 5 Draft. Rosenberg began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, who drafted him in the eighth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of California State University Northridge.
Rosenberg spent five years in the Rays organization, but never was promoted to the major leagues while he was in Tampa Bay. When Rosenberg joined the Angels, he began in Triple-A Salt Lake, but soon was promoted to the majors for the first time. Rosenberg made his major league debut on April 18, 2022, and struck out two while allowing one run.
The reliever would finish his first season with the Angels pitching in three games with one start. Over 10.2 innings, Rosenberg allowed nine hits, six walks, and struck out eight for a 4.22 ERA. After his first season with the Angels, he was designated for assignment, but was outrighted to Triple-A once he cleared waivers.
Rosenberg spent the beginning of the 2023 season with Triple-A Salt Lake, but was promoted to the majors in August. He made seven appearances with the Angels, and posted a 3.82 ERA with 29 strikeouts.
Rosenberg returned in 2024, and once again made seven appearances in the majors, with one start. He went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts. In his last appearance on Sept. 26 against the Chicago White Sox, Rosenberg allowed four hits and no runs or walks across three innings. Over 21 starts with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2024, Rosenberg went 9-7 with a 4.21 ERA and 105 strikeouts.